Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

