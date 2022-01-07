Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $63.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

PUBGY opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

