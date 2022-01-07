Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,159 shares of company stock worth $4,066,594. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 240.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 762.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 124,972 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

