Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) dropped 5.7% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pulmonx traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 3,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 382,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.73.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

