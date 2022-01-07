Puma (ETR:PUM) Shares Down 0.2%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €107.25 ($121.88) and last traded at €107.80 ($122.50). 217,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,095% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €108.00 ($122.73).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUM. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €115.41 ($131.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.24.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

