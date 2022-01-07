Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce $191.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.75 million and the lowest is $178.40 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $173.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $720.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $718.20 million to $722.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $862.61 million, with estimates ranging from $774.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $781.72 million, a PE ratio of 198.17, a P/E/G ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $41.08.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 2,761,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.