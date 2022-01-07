Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.94. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 9,261 shares traded.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50, a P/E/G ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 439,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

