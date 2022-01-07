Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 16,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,316,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $789.75 million, a PE ratio of 198.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 52.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Purple Innovation by 29.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

