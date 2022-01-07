Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Puxin (NYSE:NEW) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NEW stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Puxin has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Puxin by 644.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Puxin by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Puxin by 374.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Puxin by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 352,949 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

