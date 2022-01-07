Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,409,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,088,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.