Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everest Re Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.80 EPS.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.14.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $274.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.31 and its 200 day moving average is $262.89. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.