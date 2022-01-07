Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reduced by Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

HBAN opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock worth $5,500,298. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

