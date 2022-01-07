Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $23.15 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $362.46 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $362.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.48 and a 200-day moving average of $281.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 96.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

