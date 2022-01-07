QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0270 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $203,279.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.59 or 0.07564283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,668.81 or 1.00106478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007830 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

