QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $2.95. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $12.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $185.95 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.