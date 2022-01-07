QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,032 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $185.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

