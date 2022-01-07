Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Quanta Services by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Quanta Services by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 864,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,683,000 after purchasing an additional 436,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

