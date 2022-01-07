Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

