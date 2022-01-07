Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

QMCO stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $323.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Quantum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quantum by 30.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quantum by 115.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quantum by 24.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

