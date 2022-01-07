Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quidel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quidel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,637 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,662 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL opened at $126.89 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

