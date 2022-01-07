Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. 160,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 134,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.89 million and a P/E ratio of -39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

