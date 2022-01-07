Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Down 4.2%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. 160,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 134,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.89 million and a P/E ratio of -39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

