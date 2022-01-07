RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 629,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 11,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

