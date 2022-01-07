Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.38 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $474.81 million and approximately $50.38 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00060794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00074766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.39 or 0.07619927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00075624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.61 or 0.99753581 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

