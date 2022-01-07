Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Short Interest Update

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the November 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RDUS opened at $6.37 on Friday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,696,997 shares of company stock worth $12,554,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDUS. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

