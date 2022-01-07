Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.94

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as high as $17.27. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Erland E. Kailbourne purchased 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $25,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,270 shares of company stock worth $296,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

