RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €637.22 ($724.12).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 13th.

FRA:RAA traded down €4.20 ($4.77) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €887.40 ($1,008.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €862.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €858.30. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

