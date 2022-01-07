Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of CMC Materials worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the third quarter worth about $7,617,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 16.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 52.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 105.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $189.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 1.19. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average of $141.48.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

