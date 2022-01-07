Raymond James & Associates Has $5.59 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

