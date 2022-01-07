Raymond James & Associates Has $5.64 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $231.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.23. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $215.86 and a 1 year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.