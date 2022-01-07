Raymond James & Associates Purchases 73,721 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.67% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRP stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $930.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.