Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,578,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $49.23 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

