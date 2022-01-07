Raymond James & Associates Sells 34,273 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,273 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $217.65 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

