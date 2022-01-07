Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,984,000 after acquiring an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 177,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,952,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CALM opened at $38.78 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.38 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

