Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,573,397 shares valued at $69,578,899. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.84 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

