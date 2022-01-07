Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,697 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,802 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

PHYS opened at $14.05 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

