Raze Network Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.88 or 0.07531292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00075494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.39 or 1.00198044 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

