RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $237.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROLL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in RBC Bearings by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $209.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.03 and a 200-day moving average of $214.64. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.