Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

