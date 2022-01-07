Red Cedar Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Red Cedar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 3.7% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after acquiring an additional 210,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.21. 5,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $257.74 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.78 and its 200-day moving average is $368.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

