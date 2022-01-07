Red Cedar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,978. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

