Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDBX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redbox currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.40.

RDBX stock opened at 6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.90. Redbox has a 12 month low of 6.39 and a 12 month high of 27.22.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

