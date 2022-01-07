Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.89

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.89 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.64). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 122.25 ($1.65), with a volume of 161,127 shares.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.89. The company has a market cap of £192.13 million and a PE ratio of 19.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.67), for a total value of £50,169.16 ($67,604.31).

About Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

