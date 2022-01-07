Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Guggenheim

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.