Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Up 41.9% in December

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

RQHTF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Reliq Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $165.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 444.00% and a negative return on equity of 561.76%.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

