Render Token Market Cap Reaches $692.72 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $692.72 million and approximately $56.08 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00008918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,742,111 coins and its circulating supply is 188,118,203 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

