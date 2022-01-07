RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNXT. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $4.01 on Thursday. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

