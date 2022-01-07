Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Change Healthcare Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Change Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -139.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 305.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 116,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

