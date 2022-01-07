Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Trust Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.