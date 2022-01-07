Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

