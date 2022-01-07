Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading Up 7%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 1,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 447,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.